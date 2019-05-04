Woman wounded in rocket attack enters surgery

The 80-year-old woman severely wounded in a rocket attack Saturday is currently undergoing an operation at Ashkelon's Barzilai Medical Center.

Hospital staff have clarified that there is no threat to her life.

Professor Yaniv Sherer, Barzilai's Medical Center Deputy Director, said that a the center has treated a total of 14 people for injuries and shock caused by the rocket attacks. He added that the elderly woman undergoing surgery had suffered injuries to her head, and that a 49-year-old Ashkelon man was moderately injured and in stable condition.

"There are another two people who suffered light injuries to their bodies, and the rest are suffering from shock," he said.

School has been canceled in all Israeli towns within 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) of Gaza.