Israelis injured while running for shelter

United Hatzalah volunteers say Israelis sustained injuries while running to bomb shelters, some were injured due to shockwave.

United Hatzalah volunteers from Israel's south treated numerous people who were injured over the course of Shabbos as a result of rocket attacks and the ensuing Color Red air raid sirens in Israel's south and southern coastal plain regions.

Some of those injured were in serious condition while others were moderately or lightly injured.

Yanki Weinberg, head of the Kiryat Gat chapter of United Hatzalah, treated one person seriously injured and another four people lightly injured in Kiryat Gat.

After Shabbat (Sabbath) was over he reported: "On Shabbat afternoon the color red sirens sounded just before a rocket landed in the city. I, together with other volunteers from United Hatzalah, treated one person who was seriously injured from shrapnel and was also hit by the shockwave of the rocket's impact. The rocket landed in the courtyard of a school and the woman was nearby when it happened."

"We also treated four other people who were lightly injured, some of who sustained the injuries while they were running for shelter. We also treated numerous people who were suffering from shock."

Yaakov Yisrael Bar-Yochai, a United Hatzalah EMT from Sderot, reported after Shabbat ended that he had treated five people for various injuries over the course of Shabbat.

"Over the course of Shabbat I, together with other volunteers from United Hatzalah, was dispatched to numerous incidents wherein I treated five people who were lightly injured due to a rocket that fell in a residential area of the city."

"On several occasions, we treated people who fell while running to get to protected areas."

Volunteers in other cities also provided treatment to those injured due to the rising hostilities in the area.