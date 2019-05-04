NYC Mayor expected to run for president

Report: Bill de Blasio will announce his bid to run for president as early as next week.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce his bid to run for president as early as next week, The New York Post reported on Friday.

“I’m going to make my decision in the month of May and as soon as we have something to tell you, we’ll tell you,” the mayor was quoted as having said on Thursday at a press conference about crime statistics.

But a source with knowledge of his planning told The Post the mayor is definitely joining the race and will likely make the declaration next week, giving himself some more time to fund-raise and distance from former Vice President Joe Biden’s April 25 announcement.

De Blasio confirmed during the press conference that his political organization, Fairness PAC, is polling likely Iowa voters to help inform his decision.

“My PAC is polling, yes,” he said, declining to give details about the effort.

The report noted that de Blasio visited four primary states — including Iowa — in February.

De Blasio expressed confidence that he’d be at the top of a crowded Democratic field of around 20 contenders even though a recent poll found that 76 percent of New Yorkers didn’t want him in the 2020 race.

“I have never run for anything without intending to win,” he said.

Should he announce his candidacy, he would join a crowded race of Democratic candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump.

In addition to Biden, Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Kamala Harris, Congressman Eric Swalwell and Senator Cory Booker are among the candidates who have already thrown their hat into the ring.

