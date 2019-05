Israel: A nation refined in flames How do we connect Holocaust Remembrance Day with Memorial Day for Israel's Fallen Soldiers? The Land Of Israel Network,

Flash 90 Memorial Day for Israel's Fallen Soldiers Rabbis Ari Abramowitz and Jeremy Gimpel share their insights, stories, Torahs and perspectives connecting the dots between the modern struggles of Israel and the nations, Holocaust Memorial Day, and the transformation happening around the world.

