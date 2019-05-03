'Young Jews 'refuse to be victims of the past'

Sam Grundwerg, World Chairman of Keren Hayesod - UIA (United Israel Appeal), spoke with Arutz Sheva at Thursday's March of the Living.

"This is the first time that I've participated in the March of the Living, and of course also the first time doing so in my relatively new capacity as World Chairman of Keren Hayesod, which is one of Israel's national institutions," Grundwerg said.

He added that in the March of the Living, "Jews and non-Jews from all over the world" are "here and participating and giving a very strong message to the world about 'never again'...despite the fact that we see a very alarming wave recently of hate and anti-Semitism."

"The fact that we are not going to let that go unanswered and quiet and that we are united around the world...is a very strong message here today," he said.

Grundwerg also said he believes the younger generation came away from the March of the Living with a "very strong message."

"I think we saw in the ceremony a very strong message when they said that they refuse to be victims of the past. Of course they will heed the lessons and the idea of memory which is so central in Judaism - memory of the past," he said, emphasizing that "they will not be victims of the past and they will go forward in the future as leaders to move away from hatred."