Yisrael Beytenu: Tax organizations' foreign funding

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party has asked to add the passage of a law taxing foreign funding to its coalition agreement, Israel Hayom reported.

A senior Yisrael Beytenu official promised the new government will work to reduce foreign governments' influence on internal Israeli issues.

"There's a trend in which dozens of political propaganda and legal organizations aim to change the State of Israel's character from within," a source said. "Among the organizations receiving funding are those providing legal aid to terrorists in the Supreme Court, and acting against IDF soldiers."

Yisrael Beytenu's bill aims to reduce the involvement of left-wing organizations, a majority of which violate Israel's Transparency Law.

The law, which passed in July 2016, requires non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to reveal their sources of foreign funding.