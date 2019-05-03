'In the next elections we will get twice the number of seats'

Jewish Home holds first meeting to summarize the election. Party head Rabbi Peretz: We will demand the education and justice ministries.

The Jewish Home party on Thursday evening held a conference to summarize the recently concluded election campaign.

The gathering took place a day before the first meeting of the negotiation teams of the United Right and Likud parties, to be held on Friday in Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan.

Rabbi Rafi Peretz, chairman of the Jewish Home, said, "This is the first meeting in a series of meetings that we are holding to summarize the elections and prepare the party for continued activity. We have dedicated people. We are the only movement of religious Zionism."

Rabbi Peretz called on those who voted for the New Right party to return to the Jewish Home and said, "Our first task is to bring all of religious Zionism back to our home and to achieve at least twice the number of Knesset seats in the next elections."

"The Jewish Home and the National Union are going together for negotiations that will begin officially tomorrow. We will demand the education and justice portfolios, which we deserve,” he continued.

MK Motti Yogev congratulated the party chairman on the meeting and said that it was "a very refreshing innovation." Yogev stressed the importance of "meetings of party chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz with party activists, meetings of dialogue and listening, in order to build the spirit and power of religious Zionism and its political expression in the Jewish Home party and in the United Right party.”

MK Idit Silman stressed the importance of the partnership with the National Union and said, "Tonight’s gathering is of great importance. It shows how the Jewish Home is run and the character of United Right, of listening, of unity, and of one clear desire to lead religious Zionism on the main path in the political arena."