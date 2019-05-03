Kushner: Peace plan will be a 'good starting point'

White House senior adviser says "people will be surprised" by the contents of the US peace plan to be unveiled next month.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Thursday that the Middle East peace proposal he is working on would be a “good starting point” to address the Israel-Palestinian Arab conflict and a business plan to help the two sides have a better life, Reuters reported.

“What we will be able to put together is a solution that we believe is a good starting point for the political issues and then an outline for what can be done to help these people start living a better life,” Kushner was quoted as having told the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

“I was given the assignment of trying to find a solution between the two sides and I think what we’ll put forward is a framework that I think is realistic ... it’s executable and it’s something that I do think will lead to both sides being much better off,” Kushner said.

"People will be surprised by what's in the peace plan," he continued, according to remarks quoted by Channel 13 News’ Barak Ravid.

He added that solving the conflict with the Palestinians is in Israel's long-term interest and said that Israel would have to make compromises, but not such that would put its security at risk.

Kushner also noted that the peace plan “will provide answers to the final status issues” between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs but would not commit to a two-state solution.

“If you say two-state, it means one thing to the Israelis, it means one things to the Palestinians. So we said, you know, let's just not say it. Let's just work on the details of what this means,” he said.

The US peace plan is scheduled to be unveiled in June, after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and after the new Israeli government is formed.

A source familiar with the Trump peace plan recently told The Washington Post that it will include practical improvements in the lives of Palestinian Arabs but is likely to stop short of ensuring a separate, fully sovereign Palestinian state.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has been boycotting the US ever since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017 and has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled.