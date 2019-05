Jay Shapiro talks about the significance of the days marked between Holocaust Remembrance Day and Memorial Day for Israel's Fallen Soldiers.

Jay Shapiro draws a line between the days that mark the heroism of the Jewish people over the years - both in the dark days of the Holocaust and in the military systems of Israel.

In his opinion, the two days of remembrance symbolize the infinite power of the Jewish people throughout history and the fact that today many choose to live in the Jewish state which is the warm and protective home for every Jew wherever he is.