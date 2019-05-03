'It’s only when you come here that you understand the horror'

Arutz Sheva speaks with players from the Chelsea Football Club who attended March of the Living as part of campaign against anti-Semitism.

The Chelsea Football Club and New England Revolution sent a joint delegation to participate in Thursday’s March of the Living as part of the campaign against anti-Semitism.

Guy Laurence, CEO of Chelsea, told Arutz Sheva, “The first important thing to say is that everyone should come here, regardless of what faith they are, of what background they are. They need to come and see this because it’s only when you come here that you see the full horror.”

Chelsea FC, stressed Laurence, is “fundamentally against discrimination at all levels, and anti-Semitism, unfortunately, is on the rise in Europe and elsewhere and we feel we have a role to play in actually trying to suppress it and eradicate it over time through education and through making sure that not just our players understand what’s going on, but the wider public as well.”

While there are some fans who “hold views that are abhorrent to us”, continued Laurence, “they do listen…and that’s why we feel we have a responsibility to speak out against all discrimination of all types.”

“I would encourage every football club to run trips here. It’s only when you come here that you understand the scale of the horror.”