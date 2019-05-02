Holocaust Memorial Day and the murder of Ori Ansbacher

This week, 103 attacks by Arab terrorists on Jews were reported in Judea and Samaria, including two shootings, a bomb attack, one case of arson, 72 stone-throwing attacks, and 27 firebombings.

What goes through the mind of a terrorist as he or she is trying to hurt or kill Jews?

The transcript of the interrogations of one terrorist, Arafat Arfayia, gives some insight into the mindset of many of those terrorists responsible for the attacks on Israelis across Judea and Samaria.

“I didn’t just rape someone, I murdered a Jew,” said Arfayia. “I made my parents very proud with what I did. You won’t be able to understand it because our way of thinking is different. I did what every Arab dreams of. This murder is the most important thing and the best thing I have ever done in my entire life. If she had survived, it would have meant that I failed. It would have been the worst feeling of my life.”

That’s what Arfayia told Israeli interrogators after he raped and murdered 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher in southern Jerusalem.

For many terrorists, the motivation to kill comes not only from their own personal hatred towards Israelis – but the pride they know their families will feel.

Join Boomerang's quiet group:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/JwijOzmV57W5pA9TbFLpkM

Boomerang - Fighting for Israel