Youth moves and - receives his old street sign

10th grader asks Jerusalem mayor Moshe Leon if he can keep the Vilna Gaon Street sign from his old street with the name of the Vilna Gaon.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon receives many letters from constituents. Among the most recent letters was the letter of a Jerusalem boy, Benjamin Kupiecki, with a special request: to keep the street sign of the street named after the Vilna Ga'on - Rabbi Eliyahu ben Shlomo Zalman; the leading Lithuanian rabbi of the 18th century.

The boy's request was adopted and the workers of the Town Improvement Department handed Benjamin the sign.

The boy, Benjamin Kupietsky, a 10th grader at the Horev Yeshiva, said, "I decided to ask for the sign because I felt a special connection to the street where I grew up and also to the Hagar Synagogue. I will hang it in my room in our new home."

"The mayor picked up the gauntlet and instructed the workers to contact me. A meeting was arranged between me and the worker, Shlomi Hajaj, an inspector in the road safety department on Hagra Street, where the sign was given to me, which was very moving for me. I did not think that my request would be answered and that the mayor would answer my request.

"I was very happy and excited by the thought and the knowledge that I would have a souvenir from the old neighborhood where I grew up, passed my childhood and part of my youth. I have many good and pleasant memories from the street named after the genius with a special personality