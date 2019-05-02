Amb. Friedman: I now understand G-d's reaction to Cain

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman addresses the March of the Living, calls on nations not to 'stand idly by' on their neighbor's blood.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman addressed the March of the Living ceremony at the Auschwitz Concentration Camp on Thursday, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"There's an expression in Hebrew, "Ein Milim.' There are no words."

"There are no words. I have no words. I have no words to capture the pain, the anger, the sadness, the horror that I feel now at this solemn site.

"And even if I had the words, they would be drowned out by the shrieks, the cries, the shouts, the agony of the victims in this death camp that have never been silenced and that are amplified right now, right here, this afternoon.

"I stand here, I can't help but think of the very first murder in recorded history and G-d's reaction to that murder, the murder by Kayin of Hevel, by Cain against Abel. And G-d said to Cain: Kol Demei Achicha Tzoak Elie Min Haadamah, the voice of the blood of your brother is crying out to me from this land. And the same is true here. The blood of our brothers and our sisters is calling out to us from the ground of this hallowed place. I think I understand now, and only now, what G-d meant by that phrase.

"There's also no words to capture the triumph of the Jewish people who were never consumed by hate and who rebuilt their lives, and who rebuilt their ancient homeland, the miraculous State of Israel to which I am so fortunate to be posted as President Trump's representative.

"Israel, a force for such good in the world and a powerful reminder that Jewish life, just like all human life can, will, and must be defended from the tyrannical hate-filled regimes which threaten us.

"Today is Thursday. Thursday morning, as many people know, like every Thursday morning, every Monday, every Saturday, we read the Torah in the Synagogue. This Thursday morning in Israel the Torah portion has a very appropriate phrase. Leviticus, Chapter 19, Verse 16. Vayikra Prek Yud Tet Pasuk Tet Zayin: Lo Ta'amod al dam rei'echa. The Torah commands us: Do not stand by idly as your neighbor's blood is spilt. It is a Biblical commandment that each and every one of us fulfills today when we commit publicly and together that the atrocities of Nazi Germany will, ever, ever, return to this world.

"Standing here in front of this devilishly efficient killing machine, I can only pray that those who perished here are in a better place and that they suffer no longer, and I commit on behalf of my government, on behalf of the United States, that we will give no quarter to the ugly and resurgent strains of anti-Semitism cropping up anywhere on this planet. As President Trump said publicly last year, 'those who seek the destruction of the Jewish people will themselves be destroyed.'

"We will never forget all those who lost their lives in the Holocaust. We will never forgive those who committed these horrific and despicable acts. May the memories of the victims lead all of us to commit ourselves to a more just and a more humane world. May G-d bless all of you. May G-d bless the survivors. May G-d bless the thousands of kids, teenagers, college students who are here today. We are so proud of you for coming. We take such great comfort that you care enough to make the difficult trip to honor the memory of the victims of the Shoah. May G-d bless Israel, and may G-d bless the United States of America.