Study: Children of Holocaust survivors can inherit PTSD

New study shows children of Holocaust survivors who suffer from PTSD are more likely to exhibit unhealthy behaviors.

A study by Bar Ilan University found that children of Holocaust survivors who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) are more likely to have unhealthy behaviors such as heavy drinking and lack of exercise.

The study, which was conducted by Professor Amit Shrira of the Interdisciplinary Department of Social Science, found that children of survivors who display symptoms of PTSD inherit some of those symptoms.

"Holocaust survivors suffering from PTSD tend to develop health-threatening behaviors and pass on these habits to their offspring," said Prof. Shrira.

”Most of the descendants of Holocaust survivors have grown up to be healthy adults. There are, however, some who have higher risk of developing mental and physical illnesses which require professional treatment,” he added.

The study further showed that children of survivors who did not exhibit symptoms of PTSD did not develop unhealthy behaviors at a higher rate than the rest of the population.