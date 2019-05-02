Koreans at Auschwitz: Forgive us for what Christians have done

A South Korean delegation on a visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps in Poland asked the Jewish people for forgiveness for Christian anti-Semitism.

“We write this letter to say sorry and ask you to forgive us,” their open letter said, which was published by the JNS. “We visited Yad Vashem and Auschwitz, all these sufferings experienced for 1,700 years in the Christian world are our fault. …We are truly sorry for what Christians have done to you.”

A member of the Korean group told JNS that they "belong to a special group of Christians in Korea. We know the faith we have is from Israel. The faith we have is from the patriarch Abraham. We believe we belong to the greater Israel."

“We know the tragic history of Israel; we thought that is not God wants. We came here to bless the Jewish people to show our true love for Israel," he concluded.

Israeli citizens are observing Yom Hashoah - Holocaust Remembrance Day - which began on Wednesday at sunset and ends on Thursday evening - to commemorate the memory of the six million Jews who died in the Holocaust.

Yom Hashoah is also marked by the March of the Living event, in which Jewish and non-Jewish youth, Holocaust survivors and government officials from around the world march the two miles from Auschwitz to Birkenau.