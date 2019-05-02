Man arrested for death threats against Ben Shapiro

A Washington state man is arrested by the FBI after reportedly threatening Ben Shapiro and his family.

A 27-year-old man who allegedly made death threats against conservative radio host Ben Shapiro was arrested on Wednesday in Washington state.

The suspect has been accused of threatening Shapiro and his family with "extremely serious" threats, according to Fox News.

The suspect was arrested by the FBI. Shapiro filed a report regarding the threats to the LA police and they contacted the FBI.

Shapiro is the editor-in-chief for The Daily Wire and is the host of the radio program and podcast The Ben Shapiro Show. He is married and has two children.