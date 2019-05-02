NYT to discipline editor who okayed anti-Semitic cartoon

New York Times taking disciplinary measures against production editor who okayed the cartoon depicting Netanyahu as a guide dog for Trump.

The New York Times is taking disciplinary measures against a production editor who okayed an anti-Semitic cartoon, JTA reported on Wednesday, citing CNN reporters who posted excerpts from a note to staff from the publisher.

“We are taking disciplinary steps with the production editor who selected the cartoon for publication,” said publisher A.G. Sulzberger in the note.

“We are updating our unconscious bias training” to include “direct focus on anti-Semitism,” said the note.

The New York Times caused an uproar last Thursday, when its international print edition published a cartoon depicting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as a dachshund-breed guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a kippah-clad US President Donald Trump.

The cartoon was widely condemned and, on Saturday, The New York Times published an apology on its Twitter account, describing the cartoon as having "included anti-Semitic tropes".

A day later, on Sunday, the newspaper said that the anti-Semitic cartoon was the work of a single editor who was working “without adequate oversight”.

On Tuesday, the newspaper published an editorial in which it acknowledged that publishing the cartoon was “evidence of a profound danger — not only of anti-Semitism but of numbness to its creep.”

The New York Times also said it would cease publishing syndicated cartoons provided by CartoonArts, a New York-based syndicator the Times has used for decades, in the wake of the anti-Semitic cartoon.