Preserving the past to fix the future

As we mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, a senior researcher at Yad Vashem talks about the daunting task of keeping the memories of each victim alive.

Also in this episode: Is anti-Semitism making a comeback in Europe? Was the Holocaust uniquely Jewish or is there a universal lesson to be learned?

Guests in this episode: Dr. Robert Rozett, director of the Libraries at Yad Vashem, Dr. Naama Shik, director of the International School for Holocaust Studies’ E-Learning Dept. & Dana Porath, director of Yad Vashem’s Digital Dept.