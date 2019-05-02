From Holocaust victim to hero of Israel

Eugene (Aryeh Leib) Lebovitz was born in Czechoslovakia in 1928. In this show, he tells of his experiences as a teenager in the ghetto, through the "selections" at various work camps, the miracles that saved his life time after time, including the numerous death marches that he survived as well.

He shares his liberation story, including his return to the town in which he was liberated, the only Jew to do so. Mr. Lebovitz tells of his role in the capture of war criminals, and the trip to the Land of Israel in which he guided war orphans on a 17 day perilous boat journey with no food aboard, to his arrival at the Haifa port, only to be placed by the British into the Atlit internment camp.

Mr. Lebovitz continues his tale with his work as a commander of the IDF, and his role in the capture of Haifa in 1948, followed by his injury. This fascinating interview includes Mr. Lebovitz's philosophy of life which kept him alive during the war years, and helped him thrive, build and flourish afterwards