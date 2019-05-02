Watch: Former Finance Minister heckled in Poland

Avraham Hirchson, one of the founders of the March of the Living, heckled during Yom Hashoah event in Poland.

Former Finance Minister Avraham Hirschson, one of the founders of the March of the Living, was heckled on Wednesday evening as he gave a speech marking the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland.

As Hirschson came up to speak, one of those present called out, "It's a disgrace, a person who was in prison should not be speaking here."

Hirsschson, who served as Finance Minister under Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, was convicted of a string of offenses relating to the theft of 2.3 million shekels from the Histadrut national union in the late 1990s. He was released from prison in 2013 after serving just three years and five months of a more than five-year sentence.