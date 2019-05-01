Sonia Gallinsky: The gift of survival

Child survivor of the Holocaust saved by non-Jews. A story of miracles and gifts.

Rebbetzen Sonia Gallinsky was born in Paris to Polish parents trying to avoid the Nazis.

Her moving story includes incredible kindness by a non-Jewish family, the father of which was himself saved by a Jew as a wounded soldier in WWI.

Rebbetzen Gallinsky says that her entire childhood was made up of a series of miracles which one by one gave her the gift of life again and again.

She and her husband made Aliyah 35 years ago, raising their family in Israel, and she has never regretted it.

Tune in to meet an incredibly strong woman whose faith in G-d and man provided miracles for her and her family.