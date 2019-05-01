4-year-old girl hospitalized after being forgotten in car

Driver detained after child found suffering from heat stroke after being locked in a car in Rishon Letzion.

A 4-year-old girl was found Wednesday evening locked in a car in the parking lot near Moshe Dayan Street in Rishon Letzion.

Paramedics treated the girl when she was removed from the vehicle and evacuated her to Assaf Harofeh Hospital while suffering from heat stroke and dehydration.

A police force arrived at the scene and detained the taxi driver for interrogation.

Magen David Adom Paramedic Yonatan Ohayon stated: "When we arrived at the parking lot, civilians told us that they saw the toddler inside the car through the dark windows. The firefighters who came to the site smashed the window and rescued her when she was fully aware and had signs of heat stroke. "

"We brought the girl, who was confused, in the ambulance quickly and we operated the air conditioner to cool her down as part of the medical treatment while we performed medical tests. We later evacuated her to the hospital when her condition was stable," added Ohayon.