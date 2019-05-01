Live: Yellow Vest protests in Paris

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are filling the streets of Paris as part of the Labor Day march. The demonstrators are confronting the thousands of policemen who are there and throw objects at them.

The march and demonstrations this year are a direct continuation of the protests of the yellow vests held every Saturday. Many of the protesters this year are wearing the yellow vests which have come to signify the protests.

The French police announced that they would not be patient with anyone who was going to riot, and, the police were seen using large amounts of tear gas, beating demonstrators with clubs, and carrying out arrests.

Many protesters wore gas masks, threw objects at police, and carried lit torches.