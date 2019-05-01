Settlement bypass roads okayed in Judea and Samaria

'Netanyahu kept his promise.' 2 years after lynch mob attack, bypass roads approved, allowing settlers to avoid dangerous Arab villages.

The Higher Planning Committee of the Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration, which manages most of the territory Judea and Samaria, voted Wednesday to approve plans for the paving of bypass roads in Judea and Samaria, allowing Israeli residents to avoid dangerous Palestinian Arab villages.

The committee voted to approve the plans, following instructions by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu – who also serves as Defense Minister – to grant approval.

Netanyahu had promised settler leaders in 2017 that his government would build bypass roads at key locations in Judea and Samaria.

The roads approved in Wednesday morning’s vote would bypass the Arab village of Hawara [Huwara] north of Tapuah Junction in Samaria, and Al-Arroub, between Gush Etzion and Hevron in Judea.