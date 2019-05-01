Haredi MK: Draft Law? We want to deal with public transportation

UTJ MK Eichler says party aims to help Israel's citizens, doesn't want to spend term fighting 'decrees against religion.'

UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler, who was appointed temporary Deputy Knesset Speaker by the coalition, urged the Knesset to deal with the public's true needs.

"They want to keep us busy fighting decrees, so that we won't be able to deal with the public's needs," Eichler said. "In this Knesset, we want to deal with the severe housing shortage, public transportation, health, and employment."

"All of the issues like enlistment, which the media always harps on - these are issues we can't discuss: If someone wants to learn Torah, he should be able to continue learning. That's it. Enough of the decrees against religion.

"Let us deal with [adding] more hospital beds, more apartments for families, and more employment for the haredi community and the general public."

Regarding his party's coalition demands, Eichler said, "The positions the UTJ is demanding are not for personal gains, they are only tools with which to help the public. We want to help all of Israel and especially the haredi community, which is discriminated against in every area of life in the State."

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned that the haredi parties "excessive demands" cannot be realistically met.