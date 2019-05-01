New MK's first bill: Application of sovereignty

New MK Michal Shir (Likud) on Tuesday submitted a bill for the application of Israeli sovereignty in the recognized communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, and the access routes to them.

"Today, immediately after I was sworn in to the Knesset, I submitted a bill that will regulate once and for all the absurd and discriminatory situation in the recognized Israeli communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, and the access routes to them, a situation that excludes the citizens of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley from the rest of the country," said Shir.

"The bill will stipulate that Israeli law will apply to all recognized Israeli communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, and the access routes to them, including in the fields of health, economics, welfare, law and security. The time has come to stop this oversight. The residents of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley are not second-class citizens,” she added.

The explanatory notes to the bill state that "Israeli citizens living in the area are not entitled to the same system of protection of civil laws as other citizens of the state…This creates clear discrimination whereby the Israeli citizen who is a resident of the ‘area’ is different from the Israeli citizen who is not a resident of the ‘area’”.

"The lack of economic security and legal inequality are reflected in a considerable number of Israeli laws that do not apply in the ‘area’, because they have not been translated into the necessary military regulations, such as: various municipal taxes, partial building laws, employee rights and even various traffic laws,” the law states.

Shir noted that the bill will not change the demographic structure of Israeli society, since the proposed law will apply to citizens of Israel who already have citizenship and the right to vote.

In addition, she said, the security services will not be required to add efforts to implement this law, since the law proposes applying sovereignty only to recognized Jewish communities.

The Sovereignty Movement congratulated MK Shir on the move and said it sees it as "faithful testimony to its ideological commitment to the Land of Israel and to the vision of sovereignty."

The leaders of the movement, Yehudit Katzover and Nadia Matar, added, "MK Shir is an example of a young generation of leadership that understands well the historic task incumbent on its shoulders as a right and a duty to complete the implementation of the Zionist vision with the application of Israeli sovereignty to the cradle of the birth of the people of Israel, Judea and Samaria.”

The movement said it hopes to see other Knesset members, both new and veterans, from the Likud and other factions of the nationalist camp, who will join the legislative initiative of MK Shir, and promised to "strengthen the parliamentary moves with the tailwind of the people aspiring to full sovereignty over their land."