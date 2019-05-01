Corbyn under fire for endorsing anti-Semitic book

British media reveal Labour leader endorsed a book which argued that Europe’s banks and press were controlled by Jews.

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is under fire again after he was found to have endorsed a book which argued that Europe’s banks and press were controlled by Jews.

Corbyn wrote a foreword to the new edition of a 1902 book, “Imperialism: A Study” by JA Hobson, that spread conspiracy theories about the Rothschild family, and described it as a “great tome”, The Sun reported on Tuesday.

Hobson wrote in the original book that finance was controlled by “men of a single and peculiar race”.

The author – who influenced Lenin - insisted this financial might was in turn behind the imperialism and military policies pursued by Britain and the West.

In his foreword to the new edition of the book, published in 2011, Corbyn praised Hobson’s “brilliant” analysis and said the work was a “great tome”.

He went onto argue that the war on terror at the time was driven by economic interests. Furious critics pointed out Labour activists had been suspended for retweeting conspiracy theories about the Rothschilds – and demanded an apology.

Labour Against Anti-Semitism said the revelation proved Jeremy Corbyn “shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near Downing Street”.

It said the foreword was as “damning and damaging” as his support in 2012 for an “offensive” mural that featured anti-Semitic tropes.

“Decent people will be sickened to see him describing as ‘brilliant’ a book by someone who pushed deeply and clearly racist theories about Jewish people controlling banks, newspapers, governments and wars to further their financial interests. Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership has poisoned the Labour Party,” the group said, according to The Sun.

A spokesman for the Labour party stressed that “Jeremy completely rejects the anti-Semitic elements of his analysis.”

The spokesman did not, however, answer why the Labour leader- then a backbencher – had still decided to praise the work.

The British Labour party has been embroiled in a series of controversies related to anti-Semitism in recent years. Dozens of Labour members have been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements.

Corbyn himself has been accused of holding anti-Semitic views by senior UK Jewish leaders. Corbyn has also been criticized for calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" and for outright refusing to condemn those two terrorist organizations despite being urged to do so by local Jewish groups.

Much of the criticism against Corbyn is over his playing down the anti-Semitism in his party and alienating Jews.

Corbyn insists he is not an anti-Semite. In a recent interview with the BBC he described anti-Semitism “as a scourge in any society, I have opposed it all my life…I have spent my whole life opposing racism in any form and I will die fighting racism."