Anti-Semitism vs. the Omer: The meaning of Jewish existence

This week's edition of Temple Talk focuses on the unique period of time between the Festival of Passover and the Festival of Shavuot, marked by observance of the Biblical commandment (Lev. 23) to count seven complete weeks, known as "the counting of the Omer."

These days are characterized by intense spiritual introspection. Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the challenges and implications of this process, framing it against the rise of anti-Semitism and the unique Jewish perspective of time and history.