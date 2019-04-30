NY Times drops syndication service after anti-Semitic cartoon

New York Times announces it will cease using syndicated cartoons service it has used for decades following use of anti-Semitic cartoon.

The New York Times will cease publishing syndicating cartoons after public outcry over its publication of anti-Semitic cartoon last week, the Daily Beast reported.

The paper announced that it would cease using cartoons provided by CartoonArts, a New York-based syndicator the Times has used for decades.

Last week, the Times featured in its international edition a cartoon depicting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind President Donald Trump -- who was wearing a kippah, or a Jewish skullcap.

The paper, which offered an apology for the anti-Jewish caricature on Saturday, said Sunday that an internal investigation into the affair revealed that the inclusion of the cartoon was the work of a single editor who had been allowed to add the image due to a “faulty process”.

“We have investigated how this happened and learned that, because of a faulty process, a single editor working without adequate oversight downloaded the syndicated cartoon and made the decision to include it on the Opinion page. The matter remains under review, and we are evaluating our internal processes and training. We anticipate significant changes.”

The statement included an apology for the cartoon, which the paper acknowledged was anti-Semitic and “unacceptable”.

“We apologize for the anti-Semitic cartoon we published. Here’s our statement: We are deeply sorry for the publication of an anti-Semitic political cartoon last Thursday in the print edition of The New York Times that circulates outside of the United States, and we are committed to making sure nothing like this happens again. Such imagery is always dangerous, and at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise worldwide, it’s all the more unacceptable.”

The Times featured another anti-Netanyahu cartoon in the weekend issue of its international edition just days after publishing the first cartoon. The second cartoon portrayed Netanyahu descending a mountain with a selfie-stick in one hand and a stone tablet with a Star of David in the other hand