Police crack down on drug deals in Judea and Samaria

An undercover police agent working in Judea and Samaria gathered evidence against thirty teenagers who took drugs and 20 drug dealers, it was cleared for publication Tuesday.

Police sent the agent over the past six months, during which he made dozens of transactions to purchase hundreds of thousands of shekels worth of cannabis, and collected evidence and findings against the 20 suspects who "streamed" drugs to youth living in Judea and Samaria.

The transactions were executed both through local transaction and through the Telegrass application. This morning, forces arrested 16 suspects and detained 16 minors for investigation. In searches of their homes, cannabis, cash, computers and cell phones were found.

The suspects will be brought before the court for a hearing in accordance with the development of the investigation. Police say the investigation is in its initial stages and that more arrests are expected.