PA plans to 'disconnect' from Israel

PA cabinet chief makes clear that the PA intends to gradually disengage from Israel and strengthen the local economy.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet chief Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday that the Palestinians were preparing for a gradual disengagement from the "Israeli occupation."

Speaking at a meeting in Ramallah with the Swedish minister of foreign affairs, Shtayyeh said that the PA is interested in strengthening its national economy and developing the industrial and agricultural sectors in order to create jobs and reduce the unemployment rate.

"Despite the difficult political situation and the deliberate economic war that we are dealing with, we will never surrender or accept anything that does not meet our minimal legitimate basic rights," said Shtayyeh.

He stressed that the PA would continue to fulfill its obligations towards the families of shaheeds (martyrs) and prisoners and provide them with salaries.

On Sunday, Shtayyeh said that the PA leadership intends to reexamine its relations with Israel, including on the political, legal, economic and security levels.

Just last week, PA vice chairman Mahmoud Aloul threatened that the PA leadership “plans to retract recognition of Israel and cease coordination on security matters with the occupation's forces.”

"The American administration decided to escalate the situation in the region following its decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and encourage Israeli settlement, and today there is a plan to annex land in the West Bank," said Aloul. "Therefore, we will not allow the continuation of the existing situation."