Sovereignty part of coalition agreement

According to reports, agreement between United Right and Likud would include annexation of at least part of Judea and Samaria.

The negotiating teams of the United Right and Likud parties have begun work on drafting a clause in their coalition agreement, which deals with the issue of applying sovereignty over the Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the sides are debating whether the clause will speak fully about the move or whether it will be a more general clause, in order to allow a certain margin of maneuver after that.

However, the parties still have disputes over the portfolios that United Right will receive. United Right is demanding the education and justice portfolios, the positions of Deputy Defense Minister and Deputy Minister of Religious Services and the chairmanship of the Knesset's Constitution Committee.

As far as the Likud is concerned, the justice portfolio is not intended for another party. Likud is also finding it difficult to compromise with Shas, which is interested in full and complete control of the Ministry of Religious Services. Likud is willing to grant the role of Deputy Defense Minister to the Jewish Home party, should Avigdor Liberman serve as Defense Minister, due to the success of the cooperation between the two parties in the previous term, when Liberman was Defense Minister and Jewish Home MK Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan served as his deputy.

Earlier on Monday, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, who heads the United Right list, told Arutz Sheva that his party would not compromise on its demands to receive both the education and justice portfolios.