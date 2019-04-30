Anti-Semitism: Words lead to murder and terror

More than 70 years after the Holocaust, it seems that forgetfulness overcomes memory and anti-Semitism is growing alarmingly.

The anti-Semitic cartoon which appeared this past week in the New York Times may or may not have been seen by the terrorist who murdered a Jewish woman and injured three others in a Poway, California synagogue, but the overall mainstreaming of anti-Semitism, just 70 years after the Holocaust, certainly played a role.

Josh Hasten discusses the Poway terror shooting, with a focus on the heroism displayed by that congregation’s worshipers in saving lives. Josh then ties in the now infamous anti-Semitic New York Times cartoon, which ran this week, with reactions and condemnations abound.