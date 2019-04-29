ISIS releases first video of leader since 2014

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi makes first public appearance since 2014 as ISIS terror group faces defeat in Iraq and Syria.

The ISIS terrorist organization released a video of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi for the first time in years on Monday.

Al-Baghdadi has not been seen for five years His last public appearance was in a video filmed in Mosul, Iraq, in 2014.

Russian officials stated last year that al-Baghdadi was likely killed by a Russian airstrike near Raqqa, Syria.

The release of the video comes as the terrorist organization has lost nearly all territory it once controlled in Iraq and Syria.