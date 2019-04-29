

Anti-Semitism on rise in the west, not in the Middle East Rabbi Marc Schneier juxtaposes Poway shooting, anti-Semitism in the West, with greater cooperation with Muslim world.

Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, spoke today at the Al Amana Center in Muscat, Oman, at the global symposium on the role of religion in reconciliation.



“Before my keynote address this morning", Rabbi Schneier told Arutz Sheva, "I called for a moment of silence for the Jewish victims in the attack at the Chabad of Poway this past Shabbat. I reminded the gathering that be it Jews in California or Pittsburgh, Christians in Sri Lanka or Muslims in New Zealand, we share a common faith and a common fate and we must all stand up for one another."



"At the conference, I spoke about Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation and my work in bringing Israel and the Arabian Gulf States together. As I stood there and watched the room join me for a moment of silence, I thought about the juxtaposition of how anti-Semitism is on the rise in the West and how we’re seeing more expressions of solidarity and sensitivity from the Muslim world in the East than ever before.”

