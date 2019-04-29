

Holocaust day 2019: The war within the war Central theme this year will be: "The War Within The War: The Struggle Of The Jews To Survive During The Holocaust" Yoni Kempinski,

Hadas Parush/Flash 90 Binyamin Netanyahu on Holocaust Remembrance Day The official Opening Ceremony for Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day will take place on Wednesday, 1 May 2019 at 20:00 (Israel time), in Warsaw Ghetto Square, Yad Vashem, Mount of Remembrance, Jerusalem. Instructions for journalists attending the ceremony may be found below.



President Rivlin and Prime Minister Netanyahu will both deliver remarks at the Opening Ceremony. Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev will kindle the Memorial Torch. Zipora (Feiga) Granat (née Gershenfish) will speak on behalf of the survivors.



During the ceremony, Holocaust survivors will light six torches. First torch: Bela Eizenman; second torch: Shaul Lubovitz; third torch: Fanny Ben-Ami; fourth torch: Menachem Haberman; fifth torch: Sara Shapira; sixth torch:Yehuda Mimon. During the ceremony, short videos about each of the torchlighters will be shown. These videos were produced and directed by Shlomo Hazan, and will be available on the Yad Vashem website in the section dedicated to Holocaust Remembrance Day 2019.



Israeli singers Miri Mesika and Idan Rafael Haviv, as well as the IDF Paratroopers’ Honor Guard, will participate in the ceremony, which will also include narrative pieces by Israeli actor Tomer Kapon. The MC for the ceremony will be Hila Korach.



The ceremony will feature a traditional memorial service, including the recitation of a chapter from Psalms by Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau. The Rishon LeZion, Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef will recite the Kaddish, the mourner's prayer, and Cantor Yehonatan Heinowitz will recite El Maleh Rahamim, the Jewish prayer for the souls of the martyrs.



Yad Vashem continues to call on the public to fill out Pages of Testimony to commemorate the names of Jews murdered during the Holocaust. Volunteers are available to help Holocaust survivors submit Pages of Testimony.



Yad Vashem is also continuing the Gathering the Fragments campaign in an effort to rescue more Holocaust-related documents, artifacts, photographs and artworks, and interview, document and record video testimonies of survivors.

