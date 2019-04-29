Suspect denies running red light injuring 11-year-old

The Jerusalem Traffic Court has extended remand of Netanel Sandrosi, suspected of hitting and abandoning an 11-year-old boy in Jerusalem, who was seriously injured. Sandrussi turned himself in to the police days after the accident.

Sandrosi denies the allegations: "I didn't drive the car, I rented the car that day from someone who rents out vehicles by the hour and after I finished using it, I left the vehicle in the agreed place between him and me," he told News 12. "That was hours before the accident in question."

When interrogators asked why he was hiding and did not come to testify, he replied: "I'm a yeshiva student; I don't have a smartphone and I don't have a television. As soon as people started telling me, 'The police are looking for you, we saw your picture in the newspaper,' straightaway I came to you."

It is believed that the child who was run over traversed the crosswalk on a green light, while Sandrosi, who drove the car, crossed the intersection running a red light and hit him. The police therefore requested his remand be extended by 12 days.

The 11-year-old boy who was critically wounded in an accident is hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center. The doctors are fighting for his life.

Sandrosi's attorney Moshe Sohmi told News 12: "I expect the Israel Police to check the version of every suspect before it leaks to the media. In this unfortunate case, the police, without checking its version, accused my client of being involved in a very serious car accident and very serious offenses."