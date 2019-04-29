Palestinian to be deported from US over terror attack in Israel

Palestinian Arab terrorist convicted in Israel for bomb attack on bus to be deported from the US, court rules.

A Palestinian Arab man who spent time in an Israeli prison for attempting to bomb a bus and later moved to the United States has been stripped of his citizenship and ordered deported to Jordan.

Vallmoe Shqaire, 51, of southern California, was granted U.S. citizenship in 2008, 20 years after he participated in the 1988 roadside bombing of a bus in Israel in which no one was hurt. Shqaire had ties to the Palestine Liberation Organization, or PLO, at the time of the bombing. He spent four years in an Israeli prison for the attack.

Shqaire, who was known as, Mahmad hadr Mahmad Shakir, at the time of the attack, was charged in September with lying about his criminal past when applying for citizenship.

He pleaded guilty in January to hiding the bombing conviction and his ties to the PLO on his citizenship application.

He was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Los Angeles to nine months in federal prison, after which he will be deported to Jordan, CNN reported. He has until May 28 to surrender to authorities and be jailed.