MK Smotrich inherits outgoing Justice Minister's office

The Knesset management transferred the office of outgoing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) to the United Right's MK Bezalel Smotrich.

Knesset offices are "liquid" assets and sometimes change location during a government's term, but the move seems to indicate Smotrich will be appointed as the next Justice Minister.

On Sunday night, Smotrich, who heads the United Right's National Union faction, met with Rabbi Rafi Peretz, who chairs the party and heads its Jewish Home faction. The two agreed to insist on the Education and Justice ministries, as well as the post of deputy minister for either the Religious Affairs Ministry or the Defense Ministry.

The party will also insist on leading the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee and membership in the Finance Committee and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, as well as encouraging immigration from France and the support of French immigrants.

Regarding religious matters, the party said, "The United Right will not leave this field to the players who were in it until now, and we will work on this issue with all our might."