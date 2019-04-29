Anti-Semitism intensifies: Can this be solved?

Anti-Semitism seems to be becoming almost "mainstream" in the West. After a vile anti-Semitic cartoon was published in the New York Times International Edition (and then removed with barely an apology), and a shooting in a synagogue by a white supremacist which killed one and injured at least three others, what can, and should Jews conclude, and what should be the right course of action?

Tamar Yonah speaks with guests: Jerusalem Post Oped Editor and Middle East Affairs Analyst Seth J. Frantzman, and Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book Muslim Winter.