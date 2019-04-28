Jewish NFL player expresses anger over synagogue attack

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman expresses anger over attack on synagogue - and pride for 'strength of our community'.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman in a tweet spoke out about the shooting attack on a San Diego-area Chabad synagogue that left one woman dead.

“I’m so sad to be writing about another attack on a Synagogue today on the Shabbat and on the last day of Passover. I’m so sorry for the loss and we are with you San Diego. I’m sad and angry, but also proud of the strength of our community. You can’t break us,” Edelman tweeted.

His statement was retweeted nearly 3,000 times and liked more than 24,800 times in the hours following the attack.

In the wake of the shooting attack on the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh, which occurred exactly six months before Saturday’s attack, Edelman tweeted his sorrow.

He wore special cleats in honor of the victims of the Tree of Life shooting attack in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which were later auctioned off to help raise funds for the shooting victims.

Edelman’s father is Jewish and he has come out in support of the Jewish community in the past.