Driver arrested in hit-and-run - victim's life still in danger

Doctors fighting to save the life of 11-year-old boy critically injured in Jerusalem hit-and-run accident. Driver turns himself in.

The driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Jerusalem last week has been placed under arrest after he turned himself in to police, while the 11-year-old victim remains in critical condition.

Last week, a traffic accident on Golda Meir Boulevard in Jerusalem left an 11-year-old boy with serious injuries. The child was rushed to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver, who hit the 11-year-old boy – a pedestrian – with a car he had borrowed, fled the scene. Police later found the car abandoned near the entrance to the town of Givat Zeev, west of Jerusalem.

On Sunday, the suspect turned himself in to police after authorities publicized his name. The driver was named as 23-year-old Natanel Sandrusi.

The victim of the accident remains in critical condition, a hospital official said Sunday, adding that doctors were still “fighting to save his life”.

“Unfortunately there has been no change in the condition of the 11-year-old traffic accident victim. They are still fighting for his life in the children’s intensive care ward.”