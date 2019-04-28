The coalition teams of the Likud and Shas parties are meeting Sunday afternoon in the Knesset to discuss the fifth Netanyahu government currently being formed.

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, who heads the Likud's negotiating team, said, "We've had a strong partnership with Shas over a long period of time, including in the previous term. I hope very much that we'll succeed in managing these negotiations in a practical way so that we can lay a new stone in the establishment of the government."

"It takes patience and the goal is to reach an outcome that will ensure the establishment of a stable government. We promised the voter to do everything possible to form a right-wing government based on the current coalition and I hope that we'll be able to meet the commitment. I don't suggest that any party decide on a vacation before negotiations end, "Levin added.

"Shas was the loyal party in the previous coalition and supported Netanyahu all along," said former minister Ariel Atias, who heads the Shas negotiating team. "We're happy with his victory and are happy that we're the largest party in the coalition."

"We don't need threats or an ultimatum. The relationship between Deri and Netanyahu is of such that we're not required to threaten or manipulate and we'll receive our demands according to our size," Attias added.