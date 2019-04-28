Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu eulogized the Kaliver Rebbe, a Holocaust survivor who passed away on Sunday at the age of 96.

"I express deep sorrow over the passing of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Taub, the Kaliver Rebbe," Netanyahu said in a statement. "The Rebbe survived the horrors of the Holocaust and dedicated himself to rebuilding the world of Torah in the state of Israel and among the Jewish diaspora."

"At the same time, he was tirelessly engaged in enshrining the memory of the Holocaust, especially the triumph of the impressive spirit in the ghettos and camps. The passing of the Kaliver Rebbe close to Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day strengthens our eternal commitment – to remember and not forget. May his memory be blessed," Netanyahu concluded.

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin also eulogized the Rebbe. "I heard the news of the Kaliver Rebbe's passing with great sorrow. The Kaliver Rebbe was the "Holocaust Rebbe" who suffered severe torture in Auschwitz and dedicated his life to the memory of those who perished out of true love of the Jewish people," Rivlin said.

"The Rebbe praised the heroism of the Jews' faith during the Holocaust and insisted we fulfill our obligation to do everything possible to remember those who perished. His memorial works are especially important in these days when we are committed to remembering and not to forget. My condolences to his family and to his many students. May his memory be blessed," the president added.