2 Israelis from Sderot wounded in Poway Chabad attack

Girl, 8, and her uncle, 31, moved from rocket-stricken town of Sderot to San Diego a number of years ago.

2 Israelis, an 8 year old girl, and her uncle, 31, were wounded in the attack on Chabad of Poway in San Diego.

The two moved from the rocket-stricken Israeli town of Sderot to San Diego a number of years ago.

Their condition is good. The Israeli consul in LA Avner Saban is talking with the mother of the girl is offering any help that is needed.

In the attack, 60-year-old Lori Gilbert Kaye was murdered. The rabbi of the synagogue was also wounded.

Earlier, Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett eulogized Kaye. "Lori Gilbert Kaye, of blessed memory, is a Jewish hero, and will be remembered as a hero in Jewish history. She sacrificed her own life, throwing herself in the path of the murderer's bullets to save the life of the Rabbi."

"But it is clear that such heroism and good deeds are not only characteristic of dear Lori in death, but this is the way she lived her life - at the heart of her community, constantly doing charity and good deeds for those in need. She has been described by those who knew her as an ‘Eshet Chayil’, a ‘Woman of Valour’, and I would add, a true Hero of Israel."