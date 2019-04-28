Rabbinical Alliance of America mourns Poway Chabad attack

'We must gather together in prayer and good deeds to thwart this cowardice and hatred that wishes to destroy all that's good in this world.'

Orthodox rabbinical organization The Rabbinical Alliance of America released a statement expressing solidarity with those affected by the deadly shooting attack at Chabad of Poway on the last day of Passover.

"With profound sorrow and grief, The Rabbinical Alliance of America (RAA) — Igud HaRabbonim, with a membership of over 950 Orthodox Rabbis across the United States and Canada — extends its boundless expression of support and solidarity to the victims, their families, and the survivors of the brutal, horrendous terrorist attack that took place this Sabbath, Achron Shel Pesach, the last day of Passover, at the Chabad of Poway in San Diego, California while innocent celebrants were sitting down for a holiday meal. Sadly, the terrorist killed a woman and wounded the rabbi and two others. We condemn the evil carnage perpetrated by a malevolent and hateful individual seeking to murder innocent people gathered in celebration of faith, life and community.

"RAA/Igud calls upon all people of goodwill to unite in prayer beseeching our Creator for His protection and to increase in acts of charity and loving-kindness to help heal our fractured society. We must gather together in prayer and good deeds to thwart this cowardice and hatred that wishes to destroy all that is good in this world. Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht, Chairman of the RAA presidium, asks all member rabbis to call for additional prayers to be recited immediately at all prayer services for the healing of the injured."

Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Executive Vice President of the RAA, stated that, “A hate attack on anyone is an attack on all of society. All decent people must come together to condemn such an evil act of anti-Semitism.”

RAA concluded by referencing the traditional prayer for peace found in the Kaddish and Amidah prayers, "May the One who makes peace in the Heavenly heights make peace upon us and upon all Israel, Amen."