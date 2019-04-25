'Police ignore court rulings on Temple Mount'

A group of Jews who ascended the Temple Mount on the seventh day of Passover noticed Arab children playing ball in violation of a High Court ruling forbidding ball games on the Temple Mount.

The group of Jews asked the policemen who accompanied her to boycott the ball and stop the games, in accordance with the aforementioned High Court ruling, but the police ignored their request and allowed the games to continue.

At one point, when an Arab boy was playing with a ball in close proximity to the group of Jews, the group stopped and again demanded that the police confiscate the ball. One of the policemen confiscated the ball, but a Waqf employee who was in the area demanded that the policeman return the ball to the child from whom the ball was confiscated. Despite the protest of the group of immigrants, the policeman returned the ball to the boy.

"The police have forgotten that the Waqf is a body without any authority on the Temple Mount, and that the State of Israel is the sovereign of it," said Bentzi Gopstein, head of the Lehava organization, who also ascended the Temple Mount. "The Waqf must be thrown out of the Temple Mount and the sooner the b better."

The movement for the Return to the Temple Mount "The police are ignoring once again, for the umpteenth time, the court ruling forbidding ball games on the Temple Mount. The time has come for the Temple Mount policemen to be told that they must enforce Israeli law on the Temple Mount and act vigorously and resolutely against those who deny its sanctity."