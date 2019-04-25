Man suspected of attacking soldier arrested

Police arrest man suspected of attacking a soldier in uniform in Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem yesterday.

Police arrested a man suspected of assaulting a soldier in uniform in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem yesterday.

Police were called to the neighborhood following reports of dozens of locals gathering around a uniformed soldier passing by, shouting at him.

Officers who arrived dispersed the crowd and escorted the from the area. During the dispersal, a stone was thrown at one of the policemen.

"The police immediately launched a thorough investigation combining targeted intelligence, and within a short time all the findings produced the identity of one of the suspects," the police said.

Last night, a 29-year-old resident of Jerusalem was arrested and brought for questioning by the police.

The suspect has been released to house arrest. Police will appeal the decision today.