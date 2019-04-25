Police ask help in locating hit-and-run suspect

The Israel Police today asked for public assistance in locating a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that took place on Sunday in Jerusalem.

Natanel Sandrosi, 23, is suspected of involvement in a hit-and-run in the Ramot neighborhood in Jerusalem, resulting in the injury of an 11-year-old boy who was evacuated to hospital in critical condition.

"In parallel to the extensive efforts of the Israel Police to locate the suspect, we're asking for public assistance in locating him," the police said.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of the suspect or has identified a person meeting his description is requested to report it as soon as possible to the police 100 hotline.