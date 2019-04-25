Festive memorial service at Mitzpeh Yosef opposite Shechem

Prayer held in memory of Ben Yosef Livnat, murdered at Joseph's Tomb on Seventh Night of Passover eight years ago.

The students of the Pri Ha'aretz yeshiva from Rechalim held a festive Chol HaMoed service at Mitzpe Yosef on Mount Gerizim.

The prayer was held in memory of Ben Yosef Livnat, who was murdered at Joseph's Tomb on the Seventh Night of Passover eight years ago.

Mitzpe Yosef overlooks the entire city of Shechem, from which one may see the Joseph's Tomb in the heart of the city.

Rabbi Yehudah Liebman mentioned the Midrash on the splitting of the Red Sea, "'The sea saw and fled - it saw the coffin of Joseph and split,' all those who fell sanctifying G-d. With all the great pain and sacrilege involved in their deaths, we believe that each of them is a miracle, a banner that negates evil and brings redemption closer."